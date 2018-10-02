× Attorney General Jeff Sessions will visit Utah Wednesday to tout Project Safe Neighborhoods

SALT LAKE CITY — Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Salt Lake City Wednesday to deliver remarks regarding the positive impact of Project Safe Neighborhoods.

Wednesday’s event marks the anniversary of the “reinvigoration of Project Safe Neighborhoods” and Sessions will delivers an address to Utah law enforcement officers.

According to a press release issued Tuesday, Sessions will speak from the Utah State Capitol Wednesday at 11 a.m. and his remarks will focus on PSN’s role in reducing violent crime across the United States.

