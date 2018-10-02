× 1-year-old taken to hospital following fall from Salt Lake City 2nd story window

SALT LAKE CITY — A one-year-old was taken to the hospital after falling from a second story window Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said the incident happened near 800 W. and 800 S.

The child fell from the window and hit the ground, causing unknown injuries.

Fire officials said the child was conscious and breathing but not alert following the fall.

Crews arrived on scene to treat the child and take them to a local hospital.