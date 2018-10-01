Win a live escape experience for 12 people to the Mystery Escape Room!
-
“Enter if you dare” at the Mystery Escape Room
-
‘The Place’ tries out Mystery Escape Room
-
15-year-old falls to her death while trying to retrieve phone
-
Win a 4-pack of Extreme Action Combo Passes / VIP Fear Pass to Fear Factory in Salt Lake, which includes regular admission and choice of Zipline OR Fear Fall!
-
DoTERRA Unveils new Kids Collection
-
-
Keeping your pets safe during 4th of July festivities
-
Utes fend off NIU with late defensive touchdown
-
Body cam video shows ‘house of horrors’ men were lured to through Grindr app
-
Deaf bulldog escapes home, returns shot and pepper sprayed
-
Former MTV VJ Jesse Camp reported missing in California
-
-
Social media photos show ‘sick’ deputies partying in Las Vegas
-
Cristiano Ronaldo scores hat trick to earn Portugal a thrilling draw against Spain
-
Police: Suspect held at gunpoint during burglary in Cache County shocked himself in interview room, tried to escape jail