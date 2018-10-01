Whole30-approved recipe: Buffalo, Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Skillet

PREP TIME 10 MINUTES
COOK TIME 30 MINUTES
TOTAL TIME 40 MINUTES
CREATOR: @REALFOODWITHDANA
SERVES: 4 SERVINGS
INGREDIENTS
For the skillet
- 4 slices bacon (thick cut is best)
- 1 - 1.5 lbs chicken thighs
- 1 lb brussels sprouts, stems cut off, halved
- 1 Tbspghee or avocado oil
- 1 tsp minced garlic
For the ranch seasoning
- 2 tsp dried parsley
- 1 ½ tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 teaspoons dried dill
- 2 teaspoons dried chives
- ½ tsp mustard powder
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1½ tsp sea salt
For serving
- paleo ranch dressing
- the new primal buffalo sauce or frank`s red hot sauce
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- In a medium-sized bowl, toss the sprouts with 1 Tbsp ghee or avocado oil, garlic, and a small pinch of salt. Spread them evenly on a large prepared baking sheet.
- When the oven is ready, pop them in the oven and roast the brussels for 25 minutes, until crispy but the stray leaves are not getting too black..
- While brussels are roasting, pat the chicken dry. Cut it up into bite-sized pieces and set aside.
- Heat a large cast iron skillet over medium heat. Once hot, cook your bacon for about 3 minutes per side until slightly crispy - not burned!
- When the bacon is cooked through, remove it from the pan to a paper towel-lined plate and set aside.
- With the cast iron still hot, add your chicken in a single layer. DO NOT MOVE IT for about 5 minutes so the bottoms will brown. Then, using a large wooden spoon, stir the chicken so all the pieces get flipped over and cook for another 4-5 minutes. Use a fork for those stubborn pieces that won`t turn over.
- The brussels sprouts should be done by this point. Turn the heat down on the cast iron to medium-low and add your brussels sprouts & bacon back to the skillet, along with the garlic and all the ranch seasoning.
- Stir lightly with a wooden spoon, so the seasoning gets all over. Warm the flavors together for about 5 minutes on medium-low heat. You don`t want to let the brussels sprouts get too mushy.
- I like to serve this right out of the cast iron. Drizzle (or slather) ranch dressing and hot sauce on top.