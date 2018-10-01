Whole30-approved recipe: Buffalo, Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Skillet

Posted 3:04 pm, October 1, 2018, by , Updated at 03:03PM, October 1, 2018

Looking for a healthy meal that's free of sugar, dairy and gluten? Whole30 Coach Julie Freed (instagram.com/juliefreedom) stopped by with this one-pot recipe that allows you to eat clean without sacrificing any flavor! Bonus, the cast-iron skillet infuses the meal with extra iron in your diet!

 

PREP TIME 10 MINUTES

COOK TIME 30 MINUTES

TOTAL TIME 40 MINUTES

CREATOR: @REALFOODWITHDANA

SERVES: 4 SERVINGS

 

INGREDIENTS

For the skillet

  • 4 slices bacon (thick cut is best)
  • 1 - 1.5 lbs chicken thighs
  • 1 lb brussels sprouts, stems cut off, halved
  • 1 Tbspghee or avocado oil
  • 1 tsp minced garlic

For the ranch seasoning

  • 2 tsp dried parsley
  • 1 ½ tsp onion powder
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoons dried dill
  • 2 teaspoons dried chives
  • ½ tsp mustard powder
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1½ tsp sea salt

For serving

  • paleo ranch dressing
  • the new primal buffalo sauce or frank`s red hot sauce

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 F.
  2. In a medium-sized bowl, toss the sprouts with 1 Tbsp ghee or avocado oil, garlic, and a small pinch of salt. Spread them evenly on a large prepared baking sheet.
  3. When the oven is ready, pop them in the oven and roast the brussels for 25 minutes, until crispy but the stray leaves are not getting too black..
  4. While brussels are roasting, pat the chicken dry. Cut it up into bite-sized pieces and set aside.
  5. Heat a large cast iron skillet over medium heat. Once hot, cook your bacon for about 3 minutes per side until slightly crispy - not burned!
  6. When the bacon is cooked through, remove it from the pan to a paper towel-lined plate and set aside.
  7. With the cast iron still hot, add your chicken in a single layer. DO NOT MOVE IT for about 5 minutes so the bottoms will brown. Then, using a large wooden spoon, stir the chicken so all the pieces get flipped over and cook for another 4-5 minutes. Use a fork for those stubborn pieces that won`t turn over.
  8. The brussels sprouts should be done by this point. Turn the heat down on the cast iron to medium-low and add your brussels sprouts & bacon back to the skillet, along with the garlic and all the ranch seasoning.
  9. Stir lightly with a wooden spoon, so the seasoning gets all over. Warm the flavors together for about 5 minutes on medium-low heat. You don`t want to let the brussels sprouts get too mushy.
  10. I like to serve this right out of the cast iron. Drizzle (or slather) ranch dressing and hot sauce on top.