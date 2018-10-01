Whole30-approved recipe: Buffalo, Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Skillet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for a healthy meal that's free of sugar, dairy and gluten? Whole30 Coach Julie Freed (instagram.com/juliefreedom) stopped by with this one-pot recipe that allows you to eat clean without sacrificing any flavor! Bonus, the cast-iron skillet infuses the meal with extra iron in your diet!

PREP TIME 10 MINUTES

COOK TIME 30 MINUTES

TOTAL TIME 40 MINUTES

CREATOR: @REALFOODWITHDANA

SERVES: 4 SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS

For the skillet

4 slices bacon (thick cut is best)

1 - 1.5 lbs chicken thighs

1 lb brussels sprouts, stems cut off, halved

1 Tbspghee or avocado oil

1 tsp minced garlic

For the ranch seasoning

2 tsp dried parsley

1 ½ tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 teaspoons dried dill

2 teaspoons dried chives

½ tsp mustard powder

½ teaspoon black pepper

1½ tsp sea salt

For serving

paleo ranch dressing

the new primal buffalo sauce or frank`s red hot sauce

DIRECTIONS