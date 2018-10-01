Whole Foods Market issues nationwide recall of tortilla chips

AUSTIN, Texas — Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling 365 Everyday Value White Corn Tortilla Chips because the product may contain undeclared milk that was not listed on the product label.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The affected product was sold in Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods Market 365 stores nationwide and in Canada.

The product was packaged in 20 ounce bags labeled 365 Everyday Value White Corn Tortilla Chips Salted-Party Size with UPC code 9948247145.

Best-by dates between January 24-25, 2019, are printed on the front top of the packaging.

The issue was discovered after a customer notified Whole Foods Market that the tortilla chip bag also contained other snack mix products. All affected product has been removed from store shelves. No reactions have been reported to date.

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.

Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. MST, Monday through Friday, or 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. MST Saturday through Sunday.