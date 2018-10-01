× Utah National Guard activated ahead of potential flooding in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah National Guard activated Monday to prepare for and respond to possible flooding in Utah County due to heavy rainfall.

“We are prepared to assist the governor as needed by preparing in advance for any potential flooding that may occur,” said Utah National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Burton. “Hopefully there is little need for flood response efforts, but we are prepared now to react quickly if called.”

Around 200 soldiers with the Utah National Guard’s 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and 300th Military Intelligence Brigade are reporting to assist in flood mitigation efforts.

Particular areas of focus were the Woodland Hills and Elk Ridge areas of Utah County, due to high flood risk in areas burned by the Pole Creek and Bald Mountain fires.

“Protection efforts include bulldozer and loader-equipment-blade teams to build flood berms, sand bagging, Jersey barrier placement and other equipment operations as needed based on location of potential flooding,” a press release stated.

The Utah National Guard operates under the direction of Utah Governor Gary Herbert, as well as local municipalities.