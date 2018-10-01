Two arrested in undercover drug, firearm operation in Heber

HEBER, Utah — Two individuals were arrested in Heber City Thursday following an undercover operation involving the purchase of guns and firearms.

The Heber City Police Department said that Officers with Wasatch BackNET conducted the operation, where an undercover police officer purchased illegal substances and a firearm.

Two suspects related to the incident were arrested during a traffic stop shortly after the sale, police wrote. They were identified as Carlos Garcia and Jennifer Granja.

Police said the two were in possession of a large amount of cash and an additional firearm.

They were booked into Wasatch County Jail on “multiple drug distribution and firearm related felonies,” police wrote.