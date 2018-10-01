See styles that are trending for men this fall

Jordan Kaufman, personal stylist, joined The PLACE with some looks that are trending in men's fashion this fall.
He suggests having three colors of pants or jeans: dark, medium and a light (like Khaki). You may also want to invest in some running pants.
For shirts -- vests are in this year -- you can layer them with other hoodies, for the "two hood" look that's so popular.
You won't go wrong with plaid shirts -- wear them under a sweater or over a t-shirt.
When it comes to shoes and belts.. browns and blacks are great for fall weather.
Jordan can help you find your style, contact him at @jordanstyles398.