Salt Lake City’s Hawthorne Elementary School named a 2018 National Blue Ribbon School

SALT LAKE CITY — Hawthorne Elementary in Salt Lake City has been named a 2018 National Blue Ribbon School.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The Hawthorne school community includes a wide spectrum of academic abilities, ethnicities, education levels, and socio-economic statuses.

Nearly one quarter of Hawthorne students live in poverty, and ten percent are English Language Learners, speaking 12 different home languages, including Arabic, Korean, Spanish, and Urdu, according to Salt Lake City School District PIO,Jason Olsen.

The school embraces the district vision of “Excellence and Equity: every student, every classroom, every day” and seeks to make it a reality.

“Hawthorne Elementary is three programs under one roof with a focused mission: provide excellence and equity for all students in an environment of academic growth, personal achievement and diversity,” Hawthorne’s Principal Marian Broadhead said. “We believe that shared leadership, mutual respect and support among, teachers, parents, community volunteers and administrators profoundly impact our students’ achievement. Student success is our top priority.”