Reverend with Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City charged with patronizing a prostitute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A reverend with the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City was charged with patronizing a prostitute after allegedly agreeing to engage in sexual behavior for money with an undercover police officer.

Rev. Andrezej Pawlel Skrzypiec was arrested on Aug. 24 on 200 North 900 West in Salt Lake City during an undercover prostitution sting where police were targeting "Johns," a declaration of probable cause released in Third District Court said.

Skrzypiec allegedly initially accused the undercover officer as being a "cop," but eventually agreed to pay $30 for a sex act, the declaration said.

After making the agreement, Skrzypiec was arrested and charged with one count of patronizing a prostitute, a class-A misdemeanor.

According to the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City, Skrzypiec is currently on temporary leave.

The following pulpit announcement was released to members of Saint Ambrose Parish and J.E. Cosgriff Memorial School, where Skrzypiec works, on Monday:

"Regarding Father Andrzej Skrzypiec: On Tuesday of this past week, September 24, 2018, the District Attorney's office for Salt Lake County filed a single charge of solicitation of an adult female against Fr. Andrew. This charge is a class A misdemeanor. Fr. Andrew from the beginning has denied the allegations. Fr. Andrew was placed on leave from his ministerial duties when this incident was reported to the Diocese. Now that charges have been formally filed, Bishop Oscar A. Solis has put Fr. Andrew under administrative leave for three months until this matter is resolved. We ask that you keep Fr. Andrew in your prayers. During his absence, Father Joshua Santos has been assigned temporary Administrator of Saint Ambrose Parish and chaplain of J.E. Cosgriff Memorial Catholic School."

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.