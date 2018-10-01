× Police seek to locate missing University of Utah employee last seen leaving Evanston Saturday

EVANSTON, Wyo. — Uinta County Law Enforcement Services asked for the public’s assistance locating a missing woman who was last seen departing Evanston on Saturday.

Leakae Roberts, 42, left Evanston at approximately 6:30 p.m. in a black 2017 Toyota Camry with license plate number F058BN.

Roberts is a staff member at the University of Utah in the Greater Salt Lake Area. She attended Brigham Young University in Idaho.

Anyone with information on Roberts’ whereabouts was asked to contact police.