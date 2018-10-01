Police in Cottonwood Heights seek to locate alleged serial package thief

Posted 9:15 pm, October 1, 2018, by , Updated at 09:40PM, October 1, 2018

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Cottonwood Heights police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who they say is responsible for multiple thefts of packages from porches.

James Jared Nelson is a contract driver, who allegedly also stole packages, police said.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department released images of Nelson, and a car that he was believed to have been driving during one of the alleged thefts.

Anyone with information on Nelson’s whereabouts was asked to call Det. Jeremy Nelson at 801-944-7100.