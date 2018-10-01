Police in Cottonwood Heights seek to locate alleged serial package thief
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Cottonwood Heights police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who they say is responsible for multiple thefts of packages from porches.
James Jared Nelson is a contract driver, who allegedly also stole packages, police said.
The Cottonwood Heights Police Department released images of Nelson, and a car that he was believed to have been driving during one of the alleged thefts.
Anyone with information on Nelson’s whereabouts was asked to call Det. Jeremy Nelson at 801-944-7100.
40.618316 -111.816293