Police identify victims, say impairment a possible factor in triple fatal crash off Herriman Highway

HERRIMAN, Utah — Police have identified the victims and are releasing additional details after three people were found inside a vehicle that crashed in a ravine off Herriman Highway

According to a press release issued Monday, the deceased are identified as 23-year-old Kevin Becerril of West Valley City, 20-year-old Wilmar Martinez-Gonzalez of West Valley City, and 18-year-old Luis Martinez-Guerra of Kearns.

Police were called to a ravine north of Herriman Highway at 7300 West Sunday around 4:33 p.m. after a passerby spotted the crashed vehicle.

Police say there were no witnesses to the actual crash and they are still trying to determine exactly when the crash occurred, but they believe it occurred after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say Becerril, who was driving, and Martinez-Gonzalez, the front seat passenger, were not restrained while Martinez-Guerra was wearing a seat belt. All three are believed to have died on impact.

While the crash remains under investigation, police stated “speed and chemical impairment are being investigated as possible contributing factors.”

