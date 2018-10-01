One injured after RV catches fire in Ogden

Early morning RV fire in Ogden. pic.twitter.com/mb2sGqOm0h — Ogden Fire Dept (@OgdenFireDept) October 1, 2018

OGDEN, Utah — One person was taken to a hospital after an RV was destroyed by fire in Ogden early Monday morning.

Ogden Fire says an RV caught fire just before 3 a.m. behind a commercial business near 355 West 12th Street.

Crews arrived to find the RV fully engulfed in flames, but they quickly extinguished the blaze.

Officials say one patient was taken to a local hospital, but further details about that patient’s condition were not immediately available. There were no further injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the damage is estimated at $40,000. The nearby buildings were not damaged in the fire.