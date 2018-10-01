For the first time in a long time, there’s good news on Utah’s battle against the opioid epedemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- For the first time in six years, the state of Utah has seen a decrease in heroin-related overdose deaths.

Lt. Governor Spencer Cox and other state leaders made the announcement at a Monday morning news conference outlining new efforts in its fight against the opioid epidemic.

Utah was one of only nine states to see a drop in the number of opioid overdose deaths from 2016 to 2017.

There was a 14.5 percent decrease in heroin related deaths and a 16 percent decrease in prescription opioid related deaths.

Still 360 people died in opioid deaths last year, and Lt. Governor Cox said that's unacceptable.

"We need to let people know that an addiction is like the flu, it's a disease and it is preventable and you have to be able to admit it and talk about it" Cox said. "We have to take the shame out of that and give people space and give people the opportunity to come forward and admit that they have a problem and then let's get them the help that they need."

The Utah Department of Health has received a $3.2 million grant for collecting real-time data on opioid overdoses.

Governor Gary Herbert also signed a declaration pronouncing October 1-7 as Prescription Opioid and Heroin Epidemic Awareness Week in Utah.

The state can provide a lot of help for those who may be addicted to opioids. Here's a link to those resources.