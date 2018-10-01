× Flash flood watch issued for Zion National Park, hikers warned to avoid The Narrows

ZION NATIONAL PARK — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Zion National Park.

The watch will be in effect from 2 p.m. Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night.

Zion says the potential for flash flooding in the park is probable, and reminds hikers the red rock of the park doesn’t absorb rain, and heavy rains can quickly cause flash flooding.

The park says hiking The Narrows is not recommended.

