Evacuations lifted for Covered Bridge Canyon in Utah County ahead of possible flooding

UTAH COUNTY — Residents will be allowed to return home Monday evening in Utah County after having been away from their homes for multiple weeks due to the Pole Creek and Bald Mountain fires.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the evacuations were set to be lifted in the Covered Bridge Canyon area at 7 p.m. Monday evening.

The lift in evacuations comes as areas of Utah County prepare for the possibility of flash flooding near wildfire burn scars as a storm front is scheduled to roll in Monday night and Tuesday morning.

“With the storm approaching, return at your own discretion and be cautious, as you will continue to see firefighters and others working in your community,” Cannon said Monday in a tweet.

Pre-evacuations remain in effect in the Covered Bridge area, Cannon said, and firefighters will still be active in the area while residents return home.

“Because of the risk of debris flows it is recommended that they NOT sleep in their basements,” Cannon said.

Utah Fire Info said in a Tweet Monday evening that the Bald Mountain Fire is 18,620 acres large and is 99 percent contained. The Pole Creek Fire has burned 102,188 acres and is 83 percent contained.