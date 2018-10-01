Does your neighborhood help or hurt a child’s future? This map will tell you.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KSTU) -- There are places in American where poor children thrive, and places where they dive deeper into poverty and, sometimes, crime.

Now there's a map showing those places, created by Harvard and Brown Universities and the U.S. Census Bureau.

It's called the Opportunity Atlas, found at opportunityatlas.org

With an interface like google maps, it allows you to look at any part of the United States and zoom in on census tracts, which are areas with about three thousand residents.

The data allows users to look at how children raised in a neighborhood do later in life.

For example, I was able to look at the area where I grew up in Weber County. A child raised in a family living on $27,000.00 annually in the 1980's and 1990's would, on average, live in a household making $43,000.00 a year in 2014-2015.

In another part of Weber County, a child fitting that financial description on average lives on a household income of $22,000.00 today.

The Atlas allows the user to adjust dozens of factors, looking at how neighborhoods impact future incarceration rates, how children from middle and high socio-economic-statuses do later in life, and to separate out ethnicities, genders, and immigration statuses.