Cottonwood Heights Police looking for couple in retail theft case at Old Navy store

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Cottonwood Heights Police are trying to identify two suspects in a retail theft case at the Old Navy Store.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, detectives said a male and a female took items without paying for them at the store located st 7123 South 1300 East.

The post contains photos of the suspects and says they got into a black Mercedes ES 300 with a temporary tag and left the scene.

If you recognize either of the suspect, you’re asked to call Cottonwood Heights Police at 801-944-7100.