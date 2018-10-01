× BYU tight end Moroni Laulu-Pututau suffers season-ending knee injury

PROVO, Utah — Brigham Young University football player, Moroni Laulu-Pututau, has suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The junior tight end announced via twitter Sunday night that he had torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee and will miss the remainder of the season.

“I have torn my ACL and will be needing surgery,” Laulu-Pututau tweeted. “It hurts so much more emotionally and mentally than it does physically but I won’t be returning till the 2019 season.”

The player, known as “MLP,” suffered the injury during BYU’s first offensive series of its game with Washington Saturday.

The game ended up in a 35-7 loss for BYU.

God is good 🙏 Humble and Hungry always @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/ycmhWqRl8t — Moroni Laulu-Pututau (@laulu_1) October 1, 2018