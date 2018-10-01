5 things employers are looking for in a job interview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Show your confidence. Employers are ready to train you to fit their needs, but first, you need to demonstrate effective soft skills of being able to get along with others in the workplace. Greeting a potential employer with a genuine smile and talking with a positive attitude is a great start. Keep the focus on what you can do - not on what you can't. Optimism is essential to getting a job. Focus on the positives and what you can do well. Make a list of all the factors and skills you bring to a business. Be flexible and adaptable. Employers like employees who are flexible to change. Those who are stuck in their ways tend to be more difficult to work with than those who can go with the flow. Show you are ope to change and can adapt and learn new programs or processes. Show your willingness to learn. Employers want to hire employees who have the skills or the potential to learn what is necessary to do the job. Often, you are learning something new on the job, regardless of the profession. Know-it-alls are rarely appreciated, so be humble and show that you are willing to learn anything that comes your way. Be dependable. Employers want an employee who will be there to do the job and are responsible for their tasks. To be a dependable employee, you need to manage commitments, complete your tasks and always do what you say you're going to do.

Whether at a job fair or in an interview, job seekers should keep these five things in mind of what employers are looking for as they present themselves to a potential employee.

There is a Work Ability Job Fair & Career Explorations for individuals with disabilities on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 from 10am to 2pm (workshops start at 9:30 a.m.). Goo to the Sanderson Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, 5709 South 1500 West, Taylorsville, Utah. It's FREE1!

For more information visit: usor.utah.gov.