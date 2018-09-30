Utahns who survived Las Vegas shooting gather at memorial day before anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS -- Many people who survived or who lost loved ones in the deadly Las Vegas shooting that killed 58 people last year visited a "healing garden," the day before the anniversary of the attack.

"It's definitely difficult knowing that it was a much different outcome for so many families," said Syndal Howard, a Salt Lake City resident who survived the shooting.

Howard was one of 22,000 people who ran for cover when shots came down from a hotel room at the Mandalay Bay.

At the healing garden, with her loved ones, Howard said she can honor those whose lives were lost, and find gratitude for every day.

