Stretch of Mirror Lake Highway closed due to activity with nearby complex of wildfires

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — A section of the Mirror Lake Highway was closed Sunday morning to due activity from nearby wildfires.

The Mirror Lake Complex fire, which is the combined Murdock and Slate fires.

That fire had burned 5,137 acres and was 17 percent contained around noon on Sunday.

At a briefing on the fire Sunday morning, fire managers asked the Utah Highway Patrol to close the road because the fire spread more than expected Saturday due to high winds and is approaching the highway.

More high winds are expected Sunday, so SR-150, also known as the Mirror Lake Highway will be closed from mile markers 7 to 36 until at least Monday morning.

The situation will be reevaluated then, and a decision on whether to keep the road closed or reopen it will be made.