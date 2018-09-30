× Search and Rescue team gets an early call to save a ‘cliffed-out’ hiker in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — A rescue team was called out early Sunday morning to assist a hiker who is “cliffed-out” above Lower Lisa Falls in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Three hikers are in the area together and one of them got stuck on a cliff and could not get off of it, according to Ken Hansen with the Unified Police Department.

An eight person team was dispatched to the area with climbing gear around 6:30 a.m.

The team will rescue the stranded person and walk the three back down the trail.

No injuries have been reported.