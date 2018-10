Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DRAPER, Utah -- Live power lines dangling close to the freeway closed I-15 southbound Sunday night while crews worked to remove the lines.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Gordon said the incident occurred near 9500 S. on I-15.

The highway was reopened at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Rocky Mountain Power said that 3,400 customers in Bluffdale, Draper, Riverton, Sandy and South Jordan were without power due to the incident.

Crew responding to transmission interruption outage affecting the areas of Bluffdale, Draper, Riverton, Sandy and South Jordan, UT. Approx 3,400 customers are impacted. Estimated time of restoration is 11 pm MT. For the latest updates, visit us at https://t.co/siomLbq2r5 — Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) October 1, 2018