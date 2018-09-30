Big Budah’s blog: Staying busy, following through on silly bets and enjoying life slowing down

Cool By Association

Hello Family.

This month started with a healthy dose of celebrities during FANX, which I enjoyed. But what I have enjoyed more is seeing my son, and the good person he has become, to be able to give and help another in need. Thankfully, I am reporting that both he and his “kidney brother” are healthy and well since the kidney donation operation.

Staying Busy While Being Consistent with Gym Visits

I do a lot with my free time: coaching football, coaching basketball, helping with fundraisers, family time and working out with Total Health and Fitness. I am on the go for most of my day, but I never feel at a loss for energy to fulfill my daily assignments and extracurricular activities.

Silly Bet

Having the ability to possess a playful attitude and a silly nature is something I learned from my father, and continue to practice in my daily life. I lost a bet to Danger Boy or DB from ROCK 106.7 when he bet me that David Stockton will not be on the Utah Jazz roster this year. Stockton is not, and so I had to get customized and styled nails from Files by Les in West Jordan.

Again, thank you to Doctors Cottom & Richards for their life-saving efforts, and for the initial education and continued support from BMI Utah, as well as all the support and encouragement that I receive from everyone. I am also grateful to be able to share this journey with my wife, as she shares her story too.

Life Has Slowed Down A Bit

Let me first start off by saying that life has slowed down a bit in the month of September, and I am really grateful for that. This whole summer has been jam-packed with activities, one after another, leaving me feeling a little overwhelmed at times. I am not too much of a social media person, but I do follow one individual on Instagram that I just love, her name is Julie Boye. I love her because she posts videos about life as a mom and how exhausting it can be, how she feels so blessed to have her children, but by the end of the day, she is ready to scream and pull her hair out.

I can remember when I was raising my five young children years ago and how I could relate to how Julie feels. Motherhood is a fulltime job and commitment, don’t ever let anyone tell you different. As my children got older I thought that my responsibility of being a mom would die down a little and that I would be able to kind of take a back seat and watch them figure out adult life. This is so far from the truth; as a mom, you never stop worrying, caring and advising, whether it is wanted or not.

My children have been and will always be my reason to wake up in the morning and work hard at being a better person every day so that I can lead them through my example. This month has given me an opportunity to sit back and reflect about my past and my future with my family. Where do I see myself in the next five years? Hopefully a Grandma! But more importantly, a graduate with a master’s degree in Social Work, specializing in Marriage and Family Counseling. This has been my lifelong goal to be able to help others.

One Year!!

Oct. 3 marks one year from the date of my surgery. Currently, I am down 80 pounds from the day of my gastric sleeve surgery. Looking back, I am able to see already things that have helped me to reach my goals and things that have stopped me from losing weight on a regular basis. About two months ago, I hit a stall and I haven’t been able to lose any more weight, but I have been able to maintain which I will take any day.

Life is so busy, and I know that I need to make the extra time to work out so that I can continue to drop pounds. I can remember after my surgery at BMI when they told me that the surgery isn’t a fix all and that I would need to put in the work, eating right and exercising. My goal was to never take this opportunity for granted and to try to make the right choices when it came to my eating.

Honestly, I have eaten things that I definitely shouldn’t be eating, but I wake up the next day and try to do better. My goal is to drop my last 20 pounds by January 1, 2019. My current weight is still the lowest that I have ever been in my adult life and I am loving it, I am content with how I look, but I want to be physically fit. Words can’t express the gratitude that I have for this life changing opportunity that I was given; my life has improved dramatically for the better. Thank you to the BMI Institute and thank you to all of you for your continued support during my journey.