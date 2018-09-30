3 Questions With Bob Evans: University of Utah President Ruth Watkins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

She is the first woman to lead the University of Utah as president and aims to transform education.

Doctor Ruth Watkins now oversees 33,000 students and 23,700 employees, as well as a top-tier medical complex, a competitive business school and a competitive athletic department.

Bob Evans sat down with Watkins to ask her three questions:

Outgoing President David Pershing said that he selected you as a Senior Vice President because you two share the same vision for the university. What are some of the things that you are going to continue on with that he initiated, and what are some of the things you're going to add yourself or change? What would you say to folks who insist that college is not as valuable as it used to be? Several years ago, Doctor Chris Hill, the Athletic Director at the University of Utah, mentioned that there is an arms race of sorts going on in hiring and retaining athletic coaches. How do you keep a balance between getting good coaches, retaining them and keeping those salaries and costs in line?

You can watch the full interview of Watkins below: