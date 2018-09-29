× Woman dead after being ejected in crash on I-15, six children transferred to hospital

(KSTU) — A woman who was not wearing her seatbelt died, and six children and an adult were transferred to the hospital following a rollover accident on I-15 Saturday.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), the accident occurred at mile marker 54.

Witnesses told UHP officials that a silver 2003 Honda Odyssey was traveling south on I-15 when either a semi-truck or a large RV started to change lanes into the Honda.

The driver of the Honda attempted to steer the vehicle away from the merging truck or RV and moved onto the shoulder of the road. The maneuver by the driver of the Honda caused the vehicle to roll several times before coming to a rest on its wheels.

UHP officials said an adult female passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, suffering fatal injuries.

The driver of the vehicle and six young children were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.