Westminster College inaugurates its 19th — and second female — president

SALT LAKE CITY — Westminster College, a private school in Salt Lake City, inaugurated Bethami Dobkin as its 19th — and second female — president Saturday morning, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

She began overseeing the campus of more than 2,000 students in July, succeeding Stephen Morgan, who retired after 37 years at Westminster and three as its president. The ceremony was held at the school’s Richer Commons, 1840 S. 1300 East, Salt Lake City.

Dobkin joins a historic roster where, for the first time in the state’s history, five of the colleges and universities in Utah are being led by women. She said before the ceremony that she hopes to raise awareness of programs that make the school accessible to the community and a strong value. She came to Westminster from Saint Mary’s College of California, where she spent 10 years as provost and vice president for academic affairs and professor of communication. Click here to read the full article on The Salt Lake Tribune.