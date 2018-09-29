No. 20 BYU Cougars lose to No. 11 Washington Huskies 35-7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The BYU Cougars lost to the Washington Huskies Saturday night after coming off a two-game winning streak.

The Huskies, ranked No. 11 and part of the Pac-12 conference, were fighting for a spot in the college football playoffs.

The Cougars came off of a win against the McNeese State Cowboys last week.

Washington scored to increase their lead to 21-0 at the end of the first half of the game after Katoa fumbled the ball. After the late score at the end of the first half, Jay Drew with The Salt Lake Tribune called the game "a blowout in the making."

BYU was able to squeeze a touchdown in during the second half of the game. The final score was 35-7.

BYU is scheduled to play Utah State on Oct. 5.