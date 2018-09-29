× Man and juvenile arrested, following deadly robbery incident involving mushroom lab, marijuana

OGDEN, Utah — A man and a 16-year-old were arrested in Ogden Friday night after being sought by police for involvement in an alleged robbery that turned deadly earlier this week.

Angel Abreu, 22, was charged with one count of aggravated murder, one count of aggravated burglary, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of obstructing justice for his alleged involvement in the robbery. The juvenile male was not identified by authorities due to their age.

On Thursday at approximately 5:35 a.m. in Layton, a probable cause statement released by police said two people entered a mobile home wearing sweatshirts and masks. One of the individuals was holding a rifle and the second was holding a handgun.

Police said that once the two suspects entered the residence, they forced the occupants to the floor at gunpoint. The person with the rifle allegedly fired a shot into the floor, threatening the residents that the “next round would be into one of the people in the home if there was further noncompliance.”

At that point during the robbery, the probable cause statement said that an individual with the initials A.A.C. entered the room from the back of the residence. The person was asked to get on the floor, but allegedly refused to comply, and attempted to run into the bedroom he had just left. While A.A.C. was retreating, the probable cause statement said that the two suspects opened fire, firing 13 rounds, striking him twice in the back.

“This incident was witnessed by at least four other individuals within the residence,” the probable cause statement said.

The person identified in the statement as A.A.C. later died of his wounds in an Idaho hospital, Layton police said. He was identified by the police department in a press release as 26-year-old Anthony Child of Layton.

A witness to the alleged shooting told police that they recognized one of the individuals as Abreu by his voice and appearance, and said they met him two or three weeks prior. A second witness told police that Abreu was the individual who was wielding the rifle during the alleged robbery and shooting.

The probable cause statement said that investigators observed 12 bullet holes in the residence, one which was consistent with the “warning shot” that was described by a witness. Police said that prior to arriving at the scene, the residence was “cleaned up considerably,” including having 13 shell casings removed from and areas where blood had been fallen cleaned with hydrogen peroxide. Witnesses to the robbery told police that they were instructed to clean the scene by Abreu following the shooting.

Police said that during a search of the mobile home they found an “active mushroom grow operation,” laboratory equipment used for the extraction of THC from marijuana and a distributable amount of marijuana. The amount of marijuana was said to fill an excess of 50 gallons in five-gallon buckets.

During the course of the investigation, Layton police said three additional people residence were arrested and booked into Davis County Jail.

Kevin Content, 24, was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled substance. Devon Miller, 22, was arrested with possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of justice, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and possession of drug paraphernalia. Douglas Cordova, 30, was arrested and charged with endangerment of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.