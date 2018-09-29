Internet wondering why person clothed in all-white mysteriously standing outside Salt Lake City LDS Temple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A Reddit user posted a photo last week, wondering why a mysterious figure wearing all white was standing outside Temple Square. The internet came up with several theories why.

"BeringStraitNephite" posted a photo of the individual last week, saying, "Seen at Temple Square today. Burn victim? Or what are you heathens up to? :)"

Some users said the person was there to, “bring to pass the immortality and eternal life of man”.

Other users called them a "Temple Ninja," and "Mormon Slenderman."

Fox 13 received another photo of the individual, walking behind the Utah State Capitol:

A Fox 13 employee ran into the person earlier in the week and told them that they had appeared on Reddit and had prompted many questions.

When asked why they wore the outfit, the person said, "I honestly don't know what everyone is talking about, I'm just wearing my clothes."