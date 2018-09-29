Flash flood watch scheduled for much of Utah through Wednesday
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City plans to issue a flash flood watch for large parts of Utah Monday and Tuesday after heavy monsoon-like rains were predicted to move into the state.
The watch goes into effect on 3 p.m. Monday for Southern Utah, and 6 a.m. Tuesday for Northern Utah and Southwest Wyoming.
Many areas of Utah who have experienced wildfires in the recent past could experience mudslides on burn scars.
40.760779 -111.891047