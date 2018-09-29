× Elderly woman dies after being ejected from vehicle during fatal accident in Logan

LOGAN, Utah — An elderly woman died Saturday following a rollover accident in Logan involving two vehicles.

According to officials with the Logan City Police Department, an elderly woman was traveling eastbound on 700 S. near 100 E. Saturday afternoon and came to a stop sign.

The woman proceeded to cross the street but failed to notice a car that was traveling southbound on 100 E. The car hit the elderly woman’s vehicle, causing it to roll.

Officials said the woman was not secured with a seatbelt, causing her to be ejected when the vehicle hit her. She suffered fatal injuries.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle would not be charged, because they had the right of way.

The identity of the woman was not released pending notifications of family members.