Crews search for teen with Asperger's after he went missing hunting in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — 75 people were working Saturday night to locate a missing 19-year-old teen with Asperger’s who became separated from his father while hiking in Davis County.

Davis County Sheriff’s officials said that Mason Bakker was camping and hunting with his father near Bountiful Peak.

Bakker and his father went out hunting around 10:00 a.m., and somehow became separated. Bakker was last heard from at around noon.

75 people, including the Department of Public Safety, Davis County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources were working to locate Bakker.

Sheriff’s officials asked anyone who may see or come into contact with Bakker to call the Davis County Sheriff’s Office at (801) 451-4150.