Corn maze in Syracuse saddened after corn maze badly vandalized

SYRACUSE, Utah — The Black Island Farms Corn Maze and Harvest Festival reached out to the public for help identifying vandals who badly damaged their corn maze and event after opening night.

The harvest festival stated that after closing the farm on opening night, someone stole equipment and took it on a “joyride around the farm causing substantial damage.”

The front end of the festival’s cow train was smashed, and a straw slide was torn. Corn from the maze was also knocked down during the alleged vandalism.

“The corn maze is open and luckily most of the damage is at the entrance and won’t ruin our customers experience,” the festival wrote. “We are thankful no one was injured in this incident.”

The festival stated that it was offering a $500 cash reward to anyone with information on suspects who may be responsible.

“You can contact us here on Facebook, email us at farmer@blackislandfarms.com or call us at 801-825-6236. You can also contact the Syracuse Police Department 801-825-4400,” the festival wrote.