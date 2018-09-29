× Bountiful police thank public for helping officers reunite 2-year-old with parents

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — The Bountiful Police Department took to Twitter Saturday to thank the public for helping officers reunite a two-year-old “escape artist” with her parents.

“To the ladies(sorry we didn’t get your names) who were near the sidewalk near Main Street today, thank you!!” the tweet said.

The two aforementioned women reportedly posted that the girl was missing to Facebook, which helped her parents locate her.

Officers who found the girl also bought her pancakes, the tweet said.