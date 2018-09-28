Wanted with Scott McKane: Theft from stores, mountain bike stolen and fraudulent checks passed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We start this week with a suspect wanted out of Sandy. He is accused of walking into a local game store and stealing a Kindle tablet worth around $100. Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to call Sandy police at (801) 568-7200.

The second suspect in this week's Wanted is wanted in Salt Lake City for allegedly stealing an $8,000 mountain bike out of a man's truck. Anyone who recognizes the suspect can call (801) 799-3000 to submit a tip.

The third set of suspects are accused of using stolen checks in Tooele. Anyone with information on either suspect was asked to call police at (435) 882-8900.