Survey: More than half of American teens have been cyberbullied

(KSTU) -- Well over half of American teenagers say they've experienced cyberbullying in one form or another.

The Pew Research Center surveyed 743 teens between 13 and 17 years old and over one thousand parents of teens.

Among the findings:

6 in 10 teens have experienced cyberbullying of some kind.

4 in 10 have been called names online.

3 in 10 have been the subject of rumors.

1 in 4 teens have received an explicit image they didn't ask for.

1 in 5 teens has been cyberstalked, meaning someone other than their parents constantly asking where they are, what they're doing and who they're with.

1 in 6 has gotten a physical threat.

1 in 14 American teens have had an explicit image of them shared without their permission.

A majority of teens say their parents to a good job addressing the issue.

