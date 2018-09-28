× Stolen trailer found, tools gone in case that may have led to a fatal heart attack

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The trailer stolen from a Taylorsville home Sunday night has been found, but the tools stored in it are gone.

The trailer was parked at a home in the 5900 block of Sesame Street Sunday night, and was located at 6250 Andes Way in Taylorsville Friday according to Sgt. Melodie Gray with the Unified Police Department.

Sgt. Gray said that as of noon Friday, there are no strong leads in the case.

The trailer has been returned to the family of Patrick Kartchner.

The 47-year-old Kartchner had recently bought the trailer to store the tools he used to make a living.

Kartchner was very upset and suffered an apparent heart attack and died at the scene.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help pay medical bills and funeral costs.