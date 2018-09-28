She has long, flowing hair and loves to go on car rides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Yoda, this week's Hearts4Paws pet.

She's a three-pound, long hair Chihuahua who is spayed and current on all vaccinations and chipped.

Yoda needs a home where another dog lives, she's great with other animals and loves to be part of the pack.

She is house trained, but will use a potty pad if she can't get out.

It is preferred that she goes to a home with no kids, and somebody older who is at home or can take her along with them.

Her adoption fee is $400, because she was one of the dogs that came out of the Taylorsville hoarding house. Hearts4Paws has spent more than $500 on her already and she still has a dental scheduled.

Hearts4Paws is also accepting donations to help with the medical expenses of other dogs, including a puppy that is still hospitalized, from the hoarding house. All donations are tax deductible and goes to medical care for the animals.

If you're interested in adopting Yoda, please visit: www.hearts4paws.org.