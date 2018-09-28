Search and rescue teams scour Mt. Timpanogos for missing Orem hiker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH COUNTY -- The Utah County Sheriff's Office diligently searched Mt. Timpanogos Friday for a hiker that went missing almost two weeks ago.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office said Jake Routt went missing in very rugged and dangerous terrain.

Routt is known to go off the trail while hiking.

Sheriff's officials "pinged" Routt's phone to an area near Mt. Timpanogos, and found his car nearby in a parking lot Thursday.

"We'll stay here until we're able to get some information on where he is," said Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office. "They have found a few items that belong to Jacob, and so we know that he has been in this area."

Crews hoped they would be able to locate Routt before nightfall or find additional clues as to where he may be.

