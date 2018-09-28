Pumpkin Chocolate Marble Sugar Cookies:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

These cookies are pretty, and just as good to eat!

Mary Elizabeth Hammond from Love Cake Bake joined us on The PLACE to show us the best techniques to marble cookies.

Pumpkin Dough

Ingredients:

1 c. softened butter

1 1/3 c. granulated sugar

2 egg yolks

2/3 c. pumpkin puree

1 t. vanilla extract

3 ½ c. all-purpose flour

1 t. baking powder

½ t. baking soda

¼ t. salt

¾ t. cinnamon

½ t. nutmeg

¼ t. ginger

Directions:

In electric stand mixer with a fitted paddle attachment, beat butter and granulated sugar together on a medium high speed until light and fluffy. Add egg yolks. Beat until thoroughly mixed. Add vanilla extract and pumpkin puree. Mix on medium speed until completely incorporated. Be sure to scrape the sides and bottom of the mixing bowl to fully incorporate all of the butter/sugar mixture. Lumps of butter will lead to runny cookies. In a separate bowl, combine all dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, spices). With the electric mixer at a low speed, slowly add the dry ingredients to the pumpkin mixture, about ¼ of the dry ingredients at a time. Mix until just incorporated. Wrap dough in saran wrap and refrigerate for about 2 hours.

Chocolate Dough

Ingredients:

1 c. softened butter

1 ½ c. granulated sugar

2 eggs

2 t. vanilla extract

1 t. baking powder

½ t. salt

2/3 c. unsweetened cocoa powder

2 ¾ c. all-purpose flour

Directions:

In electric stand mixer with a fitted paddle attachment, beat butter and granulated sugar together on a medium high speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla extract. Beat until thoroughly mixed. In a separate bowl, combine all dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, salt, cocoa powder). With the electric mixer at a low speed, slowly add the dry ingredients to the pumpkin mixture, about ¼ of the dry ingredients at a time. Mix until just incorporated. Wrap dough in saran wrap and refrigerate for about 2 hours.

Cream Cheese Frosting:

Ingredients:

8 oz. package cream cheese

1 c. softened butter

4 c. powdered sugar

1 T. vanilla extract

Directions:

In an electric mixed with a fitted paddle attachment, mix cream cheese and butter on a medium speed until incorporated. Turn mixer to a low speed and slowly add powdered sugar. Once powdered sugar is fully incorporated, turn the mixer up to a high speed and whip the frosting for about 2-3 minutes. Add vanilla extract and whip for about 1 more minute.

Pumpkin Chocolate Marble Sugar Cookies: