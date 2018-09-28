Pumpkin Chocolate Marble Sugar Cookies:

Mary Elizabeth Hammond from Love Cake Bake joined us on The PLACE to show us the best techniques to marble cookies.
Pumpkin Dough
Ingredients:
1 c. softened butter
1 1/3 c. granulated sugar
2 egg yolks
2/3 c. pumpkin puree
1 t. vanilla extract
3 ½ c. all-purpose flour
1 t. baking powder
½ t. baking soda
¼ t. salt
¾ t. cinnamon
½ t. nutmeg
¼ t. ginger
Directions:
- In electric stand mixer with a fitted paddle attachment, beat butter and granulated sugar together on a medium high speed until light and fluffy.
- Add egg yolks. Beat until thoroughly mixed.
- Add vanilla extract and pumpkin puree. Mix on medium speed until completely incorporated. Be sure to scrape the sides and bottom of the mixing bowl to fully incorporate all of the butter/sugar mixture. Lumps of butter will lead to runny cookies.
- In a separate bowl, combine all dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, spices).
- With the electric mixer at a low speed, slowly add the dry ingredients to the pumpkin mixture, about ¼ of the dry ingredients at a time. Mix until just incorporated.
- Wrap dough in saran wrap and refrigerate for about 2 hours.
Chocolate Dough
Ingredients:
1 c. softened butter
1 ½ c. granulated sugar
2 eggs
2 t. vanilla extract
1 t. baking powder
½ t. salt
2/3 c. unsweetened cocoa powder
2 ¾ c. all-purpose flour
Directions:
- In electric stand mixer with a fitted paddle attachment, beat butter and granulated sugar together on a medium high speed until light and fluffy.
- Add eggs and vanilla extract. Beat until thoroughly mixed.
- In a separate bowl, combine all dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, salt, cocoa powder).
- With the electric mixer at a low speed, slowly add the dry ingredients to the pumpkin mixture, about ¼ of the dry ingredients at a time. Mix until just incorporated.
- Wrap dough in saran wrap and refrigerate for about 2 hours.
Cream Cheese Frosting:
Ingredients:
8 oz. package cream cheese
1 c. softened butter
4 c. powdered sugar
1 T. vanilla extract
Directions:
- In an electric mixed with a fitted paddle attachment, mix cream cheese and butter on a medium speed until incorporated.
- Turn mixer to a low speed and slowly add powdered sugar.
- Once powdered sugar is fully incorporated, turn the mixer up to a high speed and whip the frosting for about 2-3 minutes.
- Add vanilla extract and whip for about 1 more minute.
Pumpkin Chocolate Marble Sugar Cookies:
- Prepare pumpkin and chocolate sugar cookie doughs.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Marble together the pumpkin and chocolate cookies doughs by taking equal portions of each dough and rolling them into long ropes. Twist the ropes together and gently forming the dough back into a ball.
- Roll out dough to about 1/3” thickness.
- Cut out desired shapes. Cut as many cookies as possible as the more you roll out the marbled dough, the less marbled it will look.
- Place rolled out cookies on baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Bake at 350 degrees F for 8-10 minutes.
- Allow cookies times to cool.
- While the cookies bake and cool, make cream cheese frosting.
- Once the cookies are completely cooled, frost.
- Garnish with chocolate ganache drizzle or chocolate sprinkles.
- Enjoy!