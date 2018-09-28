Homicide investigation underway after woman shot, killed in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was shot and killed in Salt Lake City Friday morning.

Police were called to the area of 50 East Harrison Avenue after several reports of gunshots around 6:24 a.m.

A 47-year-old woman was found inside a home and taken to a hospital in critical condition, where she later died of her injuries from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police saw a suspicious vehicle in the area at the time of the shooting but are not yet sure if the two are connected.

"We know that the vehicle drove eastbound through the alley and went up to State and southbound on State," Detective Keith Horrocks with the Salt Lake City Police Department said. "Right now we don't have a good vehicle description to put out but we are asking the public if you were in the area or saw anything to please call 801-799-3000."

This is a developing story and a Fox 13 News team at the scene will update it with new details as they become available.