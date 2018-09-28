× One dead following single-vehicle rollover accident near Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — A man died in a single-vehicle rollover accident on I-80 near Tooele Friday after allegedly overcorrecting his vehicle, causing it to roll.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), the accident occurred at milepost 51 of I-80.

Though the driver was wearing a seatbelt during the accident, he died during the rollover after suffering head trauma. He was pronounced dead on-scene while medical personnel were treating him.

UHP said that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-80 when it drifted to the left side of the road. The driver allegedly corrected back onto the roadway but then “overcorrected” back to the left side. As a result of the overcorrection, the vehicle skidded broadside, causing it to roll.

The name of the driver was not released by UHP pending notification of family members.

It was unclear if impaired driving appeared to be a factor in the accident.

Additional details to this story will be posted as they become available.