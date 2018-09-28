× Officials say smoke visible in Tooele County from controlled detonation at Army Depot, no cause for alarm

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Officials say heavy plumes of smoke visible in the Tooele area Friday are from a “controlled detonation burn” and there is no cause for alarm.

Fox 13 News viewer Christine submitted a photo that shows the heavy smoke around 12:30 p.m.

Tooele County dispatchers said the smoke is from controlled detonations by the Tooele Army Depot and there is no cause for alarm.

Smoke may be visible as material is detonated and allowed to burn off.

No further details were immediately available.