× Lehi Police mourn as retired K-9 dies after battle with cancer

LEHI, Utah — Police in Lehi are mourning the passing of one of their K-9 partners due to cancer.

Lehi Police stated Friday that K-9 Robbie “succumbed to cancer after a short fight. He was a great partner and member of the department and will be missed.”

Lehi Police posted a statement from Robbie’s handler, which says in part that the pair were together for about five years. The handler said Robbie’s first drug find was a quarter of a pound of meth hidden in Whooper boxes.

“Robbie and I were a great team and were very successful in seizing large quantities of drugs including marijuana, meth, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy and mushrooms,” he wrote. “I attribute a lot of my success on the street to Robbie and his incredible nose for drugs.”

Robbie also loved doing demonstrations at schools, churches or other community functions.

“He knew he was a good boy and loved to be told or shown that from everyone!” the handler wrote. “Robbie was gentle and was petted by thousands of people, mostly elementary-aged kids when Robbie and I would teach them about saying no to drugs. I believe this is one of the biggest impacts Robbie had on the community and the future of this community.”

Robbie suffered an injury several years into his career and went home to his handler for an early retirement. After a recent cancer diagnosis, Robbie passed away.

“Robbie was loved by so many, especially me and my family who will miss him greatly! Be a good boy up there Robbie, and a final “Love ya buddy!”