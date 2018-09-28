LDS Church announces security changes ahead of General Conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Salt Lake City - If you plan on attending General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints next week, be prepared for some security changes.

You can no longer store personal items at the LDS Conference Center. If you have large purses, backpacks, or suitcases you’ll have to leave them in your car.

Metal containers are not allowed, but you can bring clear water bottles filled only with water. Small purses and umbrellas are allowed.

As always, weapons are not permitted. These restrictions are in place for all large events held at the LDS Conference Center.

“We don’t have the time or the ability to keep people moving quickly if we’re having to look through large items and then trying to store them,” said David Miles, Director of Event Services, LDS Church.

North Temple will be temporarily closed between West Temple and Main Street, two hours prior to and immediately after each session. North Temple will reopen each day, two hours after sessions end.

“People within cars were getting very frustrated when they’d see a big flux of people either coming in or leaving,” said Miles.

Another change is the LDS Conference Center will be closed to public tours beginning Monday prior to General Conference so security can do thorough checks.

“This is typical of any large venue, whether it’s a stadium or an arena,” said Charles Andersen, Mgr. Dir. Headquarter Facilities Dept.

Leaders say the changes aren’t tied to any new threats.

“It’s just an evolution in increasing our security,” said Miles.

Members feel at ease with the tighter security.

“I think they’re safety precautions to protect the prophet,” said Sister Moore, an LDS Missionary.

Something else to keep in mind: There are no more traditional tickets. They will be distributed electronically. You can either print it out beforehand or bring your phone to get into the conference center.