If you have the need for speed, this car’s right up your racetrack

After revealing that he loves this car so much he bought one for himself, Joey Burns, the General Manager, of Ken Garff Honda Riverdale, walked Amanda through the car's biggest selling points:
- Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve VTEC Turbocharged
- Single-scroll MHI TD04 turbo
- Internal wastegate
- Transmission: 6-Speed Manual w/Rev-Match Control
- Lightweight single-mass flywheel
- Helical limited-slip differential
- Three-mode drive system
- Engine Immobilizer
- Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
- Wheels: 20 x 8.5 Alloy
- Chrome wheel nuts
- Red H center badges
- Red styling line
- 4.11 Axle Ratio
- Transmission w/Oil Cooler
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front and Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Interior Trim
- Simulated Carbon Fiber Instrument Panel Insert,
- Simulated Carbon Fiber Door Panel Insert,
- Metal-Look Console Insert
- Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Suede-Effect Fabric Seating Surfaces w/Type R Logo with double red stitching
- Navigation System
- SiriusXM Premium Audio
- 12 speakers including subwoofer,
- 7-inch display audio w/high-resolution WVGA (800x480) electrostatic touch-screen and customizable feature settings,
- Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System w/voice recognition and Honda HD digital traffic,
- Bluetooth HandsFreeLink, Bluetooth streaming audio,
- Pandora compatibility,
- SMS text message function,
- Radio data system (RDS),
- Speed-sensitive volume control (SVC),
- 1.5-amp USB smartphone/audio interface port in front,
- 1.0-amp USB audio interface port in center console,
- HondaLink, Apple CarPlay integration,
- Android Auto integration,
- Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls and navigation controls and fin-type roof-mounted antenna
- Remote Engine Start
- Back-Up Camera
- Front fog lamps
- Security System
