If you have the need for speed, this car’s right up your racetrack

On this week's Fast Cars Friday, Amanda test-drove the Honda Civic Type R, which took 20 years to get to the U.S. market.

After revealing that he loves this car so much he bought one for himself, Joey Burns, the General Manager, of Ken Garff Honda Riverdale, walked Amanda through the car's biggest selling points:

Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve VTEC Turbocharged

Single-scroll MHI TD04 turbo

Internal wastegate

Transmission: 6-Speed Manual w/Rev-Match Control

Lightweight single-mass flywheel

Helical limited-slip differential

Three-mode drive system

Engine Immobilizer

Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension

Wheels: 20 x 8.5 Alloy

Chrome wheel nuts

Red H center badges

Red styling line

4.11 Axle Ratio

Transmission w/Oil Cooler

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front and Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Interior Trim

Simulated Carbon Fiber Instrument Panel Insert,

Simulated Carbon Fiber Door Panel Insert,

Metal-Look Console Insert

Metal-Look Interior Accents

Suede-Effect Fabric Seating Surfaces w/Type R Logo with double red stitching

Navigation System

SiriusXM Premium Audio

12 speakers including subwoofer,

7-inch display audio w/high-resolution WVGA (800x480) electrostatic touch-screen and customizable feature settings,

Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System w/voice recognition and Honda HD digital traffic,

Bluetooth HandsFreeLink, Bluetooth streaming audio,

Pandora compatibility,

SMS text message function,

Radio data system (RDS),

Speed-sensitive volume control (SVC),

1.5-amp USB smartphone/audio interface port in front,

1.0-amp USB audio interface port in center console,

HondaLink, Apple CarPlay integration,

Android Auto integration,

Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls and navigation controls and fin-type roof-mounted antenna

Remote Engine Start

Back-Up Camera

Front fog lamps

Security System

