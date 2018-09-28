Goat Cheese Ravioli with Brown Butter Lemon Hazelnut Sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ravioli:

2 tablespoons butter

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 lb arugula

Zest of one lemon

4 ounces goat cheese

4 ounces ricotta cheese

¼ cup Parmigiano Reggiano

Kosher salt and freshly cracked pepper

About 40 wonton wrappers

Sauce:

4 tablespoons butter

1/3 cup hazelnuts, skins removed, roughly chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

Juice from ½ lemon

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ cup chopped basil

¼ cup chopped mint

2 tablespoons chopped chives

Kosher salt and freshly cracked pepper

1. To make the filling, heat butter over medium heat in a large skillet, add garlic with about ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper, cook stirring until garlic turns golden, about 1-2 minutes. Add arugula and zest and cook until arugula wilts. Transfer arugula to a fine mesh sieve, press excess liquid out, and finely chop. Stir cheese, egg, and arugula together, taste, and adjust seasoning.

2. Lay out 6-8 wonton wrappers and scoop 1 tablespoon of filling into the center of each wrapper. Brush the edges with water then lay a second wrapper on top of the ravioli. Press down the edges to seal, while at the same time, pushing out as much air as possible. Repeat process with remaining wrappers and filling.

3. Bring a large pot of water to a gentle boil and add salt. Cook the ravioli in small batches until they float to the top and the wrapper is tender, about 1-3 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, make sauce by heating butter until foam subsides, add nuts, stirring frequently until toasted, about 4-5 minutes. Add garlic, salt, pepper, and cook until garlic starts to turn golden, about 1-2 more minutes. Add lemon juice and oil and swirl skillet to combine. Take off the heat, (rewarm over low heat if necessary before adding raviolis).

5. Once raviolis are done, remove from water with slotted spoon and transfer to sauce, gently swirling to coat the pasta. Transfer ravioli to a platter with sauce and sprinkle with chopped fresh basil, mint, and chives.

Sponsor: Roth Living